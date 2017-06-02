Wonder Woman 2: Details On Patty Jenkins’ Contract Reportedly Revealed

Earlier today, news broke that director Patty Jenkins wasn't yet signed on for a Wonder Woman sequel - and the Internet freaked out. Last weekend, the standalone DC film marched into theaters and broke all sorts of expectations. Both critics and fans have praised Wonder Woman, and much of the film's success has fallen to Jenkins' vision. Fans are desperate for the director to sign on for a sequel with many wondering why Warner Bros. didn't lock in Jenkins sooner.

Now, it seems as if fans have gotten an answer to that burning question.

Over at The Wrap, the site is reporting new details about Jenkins' contract with Warner Bros. According to its sources, Jenkins has not yet signed on for a second movie, and there is no even an option in place for the director. The option, which would have contractually allowed Warner Bros. to call in Jenkins for another movie, was not created since the director replaced Michelle McLaren.

The sources also say that Warner Bros. has held off on negotiating a new deal with Jenkins for a specific reason. The studio wanted to ensure Wonder Woman received high praise from international audiences. Given the film's record-breaking box office debut, it is safe to say Warner Bros. is interested in bringing Jenkins back for a new film.

If you are curious about Gadot's deal with a Wonder Woman sequel, then you should know the actress is contractually obligated to star in such a film. According to The Wrap's sources, Gadot may be in for a pay raise once a second film is okayed; Her reps are said to be preparing for a big renegotiation.

Fans may be stunned to hear about Jenkins contract limitations in the face of Wonder Woman's success, but it is a standard practice in Hollywood. A single-picture deal is used to protect big studios and their franchises should one director's vision flop. Over in the MCU, the Thor films have all been helmed by different directors; However, some franchises do tend to stick with one visionary. James Gunn is the de facto expert on all things Guardians of the Galaxy now as he helms the MCU's cosmic outings.

