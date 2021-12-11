Wonder Woman Star Excited to Work With Lynda Carter on Third Movie

After last year’s release of Wonder Woman 1984, it was announced that Gal Gadot would be returning for a third Wonder Woman movie, which will also see the return of director Patty Jenkins. Fans are also thrilled at the prospect of Lynda Carter coming back to play Asteria, the legendary Amazon warrior who stayed behind in man’s world as Zeus created Themyscira. In Wonder Woman 1984, the original Wonder Woman appeared in the mid-credits sequence, and Jenkins recently teasd a bigger role for Carter in the third movie. It’s clear the people involved with the film are excited to work more with Carter, including Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman’s mother, Hippolyta AKA the Queen of the Amazons. During a recent chat with PopCulture.com, Nielsen spoke about Carter’s involvement in the upcoming movie.

“I have not met Lynda yet. I mean, I’ve met her briefly at the premiere, but I’ve not worked with her yet – so I don’t know what that’s like,” Nielsen shared. “We were on different sets, so I don’t know, but I look forward to having that experience for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the chat, Nielsen also spoke about why playing Hippolyta is “exciting” for her. “I love that character so much. That is so fun to do – and I love sports. I mean, I work out like a madwoman. I just love that so much,” she explained.

As for Carter, Nielsen isn’t the only Wonder Woman star excited to work with the legendary actor. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot talked also about working with Carter.

“First of all, Lynda has mentored me from the very first moment that I got cast as Wonder Woman,” Gadot explained. “She was always there, talking to me, giving me tips and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I have been doing, and it was so great that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now to the third one.” She added, “It’s even better this time. I love her very much. I love her dearly.”

“We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said during DC FanDome. “Gal, who is so bummed not to be here, who is the busiest person in the world with now three little kids and shooting, she’s so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.” Carter cryptically added, “Who would have thought in my life at this time in my life that this gift would just present itself to me, and that’s so cool.”

Wonder Woman 3 does not yet have a release date.