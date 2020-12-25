Wonder Woman 3 in the Works with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Returning

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 opened in theaters and dropped on HBO Max last Friday and while the film opened up some doors for a third installment of the Wonder Woman film series, heading into the weekend a threequel had not yet been confirmed. Now, it's official. Warner Bros. has greenlit Wonder Woman 3 with Gal Gadot returning as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins back to both write and direct the film as well meaning the Amazon's adventures are far from over.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said in a statement (via Variety).

The release of Wonder Woman 1984 is unique in that it hit both theaters where available and HBO Max streaming as a result of the ongoing pandemic that has all but crippled movie theaters and the box office. However, despite this challenge, the Wonder Woman 1984 brought in $16.7 million at the box office from the 2100 North American theaters it screened in. The film also broke records on HBO Max something that WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer executive vice president and general manager Andy Forssell said exceeded expectations.

"Wonder Woman 1984 broke records and exceeded our expectations across all of our key viewing and subscriber metrics in its first 24 hours on the service, and the interest and momentum we're seeing indicates this will likely continue well beyond the weekend," Forssell. "During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn't an option."

As for what fans can expect from Wonder Woman 3, Jenkins recently told CinemaBlend that she and Geoff Johns have already come up with the entire story for the film, but that it might be a little while before the film comes to screen.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fire dup about," Jenkins said. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world. I still love the story that we came up with. I'm sure that parts of it would come over to it. But I'm trying to say, 'Don't decide. Don't fall in love with anything. See 'What would Wonder Woman do now?' What are you craving Wonder Woman to do in this world?"

Wonder Woman 1984 is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

