Wonder Woman Becomes a Star Sapphire Lantern Again

Wonder Woman has taken on many forms throughout her superhero career, but in her latest issue, she returned to one that many DC Lantern fans will appreciate.

Spoilers incoming for Wonder Woman Annual #2, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

The new Annual sees Wonder Woman being taken to the planet Zamaron, though she isn’t exactly happy about it, as there are Dark Gods attacking Earth. Unfortunately for her, she learns that one of those Gods has also shown up on Zamaron, and they’ve already taken out a multitude of Star Sapphires since their arrival.

So, why is this an issue for Wonder Woman? That answer is two-fold, with the first part being that Wonder Woman’s wish is what summoned them int he first place, though this isn’t exactly what she had in mind. The second part is that this new entity, named Karnell, is the God of Live from the dark multiverse, and as such can detect any flaw in the love of a Sapphire. He uses that to destroy them and has even done damage to their Lantern. Thing is, who is purer of heart than Wonder Woman? Few it turns out, and it just so happens that Diana was previously made a member of the Star Sapphire Corps during the events of Blackest Night.

With their leaders wiped out by this new threat, the Sapphires called on Wonder Woman to lead them, and that she did, even donning the Sapphire garb she last wore during Blackest Night, with a few tweaks.

The outfit is much closer to her current costume, with the skirt intact and some of the random cutouts removed. You can see the big return in the image above.

Wonder Woman originally donned the Sapphire ring after Ganthet deputized several heroes (and villains) for each Corps in Blackest Night. Wonder Woman was saved from her Black Lantern ring and was recruited to the Sapphires, while Barry Allen was made a Lantern of Hope. Mera was given a Red (Rage) ring, Ganthet Green (Will), Lex Luthor Orange (Avarice), Scarecrow Yellow (Fear), and Atom Indigo (Compassion).

The Wonder Woman Annual #2 is written by James Robinson and is drawn by Marc Laming with a cover by Yasmine Putri. The official description is included below.

“Star Light”! An enormous, divine threat has the Star Sapphires in its sights—and only Wonder Woman can protect them! She’s wielded their ring before, but the Corps has changed since then…is even their combined power enough to stop a god?”

The Wonder Woman Annual #2 is in comic stores now.