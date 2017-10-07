Gal Gadot Says ‘Wonder Woman’ Went “Beyond Expectations”

Wonder Woman was a huge box office success but it turns out that the movie didn’t just impress audiences. Its star says it exceeded her expectations as well.

Gal Gadot recently went on The Tonight Show to promote the upcoming Justice League film out next month, but host Jimmy Fallon couldn’t help but bring up the actresses’ last visit to the show right before Wonder Woman debuted. Fallon noted how successful the film ended up being and Gadot admitted the success of the film has been “incredible.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Honestly, it’s been beyond what we’ve all expected and we had many expectations for the movie,” Gadot said. “But just, you know, there’s so much for this character and people care so much for her. It’s been incredible.”

How much people care for Wonder Woman is evident in just how much money the film made at the box office. Bringing in just over $820 million, Wonder Woman broke the record for the largest domestic opening for a female director as well as the biggest opening for a female-led comic book film. And the movie isn’t just popular among superhero films. Wonder Woman is #20 on the all-time movies list based on domestic receipts. The movie has been so successful that a sequel is set to come out in 2019.

Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait until 2019 to see Gal Gadot suit up as Wonder Woman. The heroine will next appear in Justice League, the third trailer for which will drop on Sunday.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2017.

Justice League currently has a 4.18 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com readers. Let us know how excited you are for Justice League by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.