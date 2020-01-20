DC Comics Tweets About Penguin Awareness Day in the Best Possible Way

For many, certain DC Comics characters and storylines have become legitimately iconic, especially as they are associated with various memes and jokes. Danny Devito‘s take on Oswald Cobblepott/The Penguin is definitely among them, as fans have found many reasons to love him in the decades since Batman Returns first debuted. On Monday, DC’s official Twitter account poked fun at that in a weirdly-topical way, by using a picture of Cobblepott to celebrate Penguin Awareness Day.

My dear penguins, we stand on a great threshold! For today is #PenguinAwarenessDay. pic.twitter.com/ILVUOeMNqI — DC (@DCComics) January 20, 2020

While the origins of Penguin Awareness Day are currently unclear, the holiday has been used to bring attention to the flightless birds for years now. It is also not to be confused with World Penguin Day, which is celebrated every April 25th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Penguin Awareness Day comes amid an interesting turning point for DC’s Penguin, as Colin Farrell is set to portray the antagonist in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie.

“Colin is a great actor. I’m excited to see what he’ll do in the part,” DeVito told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s a really great, many-layered character so I’m very, very excited to see that because I was a big fan of the comic books and I loved working with Tim, Tim Burton and I had a hell of a shorthand with that one and I love doing Oswald so I’m very much looking forward to my friend Colin and see what he has to do.”

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere,” Reeves, who is directing and co-writing the film, said last year. “That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense.

“A lot of things have happened since then but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.