New DC Universe ‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Image Reveals Lineup

DC Entertainment gave fans their first look ahead at the upcoming DC Universe and included in the revelations was a first official image from Young Justice: Outsiders giving fans a look at the team’s lineup.

The image, which you can check out above, features some familiar faces along with some ones. In the back we have Blue Beetle, Kid Flash, a character that could be Black Bat/Cassandra Caine, and Arrowette while in the front we have what could be Static, Wonder Girl, Robin and Spoiler. These are the characters that are set to make up the team, but they may not be the only heroes we’ll see. A previous image from Warner Bros. included some additional characters that could play a role on the team as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming more than five years since the final episode of Young Justice’s second season aired on Cartoon Network, Young Justice: Outsiders features the return of the fan favorite animated series with a huge cast of DC’s most iconic young superheroes – plus brand-new characters, many of whom are just discovering their unique meta-powers and special abilities. Set against the backdrop of a rich, deep world that touches all corners of the DC universe, the season focuses on meta–trafficking, and an intergalactic arms race for control of these super–powered youths.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get an even better look at Young Justice: Outsiders, either. Warner Bros. announced its entire roster of shows that will be attending next month’s Comic-Con in San Diego, California and not only will Young Justice: Outsiders be getting a panel, footage from the series will be screened as well.

“The fans have waited long enough and it’s time for a first look at one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year,” Warner Bros. TV wrote in its press release. “In Young Justice: Outsiders, the teenage super heroes of the DC Universe come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains, and super secrets. This time, the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a genetic arms race spanning the globe and the galaxy.”

In addition to the official synopsis and image for Young Justice: Outsiders, today’s look at DC Universe also revealed release windows for the series as well as other programming coming to the service. As most had expected, most of the DC Universe series are trailing Titans, rather than trying to get too much content out in 2018. Titans is coming to the DC Universe app later this year, making it the first original program released for the service. Doom Patrol, which spins out of Titans, will join Swamp Thing and the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders in releasing in 2019.

DC Universe is DC Entertainment’s all-in-one service that ties streaming video and digital comics together as one direct-to-consumer package. In addition to new series, the service will also feature an assortment of DC’s superhero films as well, including all four original Superman movies, creating a “robust” experience for fans.

“DC Universe is so much more than a streaming service. It’s a welcoming place for everyone to immerse themselves in their own level of DC fandom, with the epic characters, stories, and experiences they have come to expect from DC,” said Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher, DC Entertainment, in a statement. “We are investing in and creating original, high-quality shows including the new Titans series, and curating the most beloved nostalgic content, while at the same time elevating the comic reading experience to new heights. Nothing this robust has ever been offered to fans before.”