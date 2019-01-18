‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Reveals Why the Light Teams Up With Darkseid

When the second season of Young Justice ended on a cliffhanger, many fans were eager to learn more about Vandal Savage and the Light’s plans for Earth, especially after the series revealed their partnership with Darkseid and the forces of Apokolips.

More than five years later, Young Justice: Outsiders finally answered that question in the episode “Evolution,” which explores the backstory of the world’s first Metahuman.

Warning: Spoilers for Young Justice: Outsiders below.

The episode begins with an attempted invasion of Earth by a new alien armada, trying a blunt approach after the Reach and the Kroloteans failed. With the Justice League elsewhere and the Light’s own forces unable to respond, Savage takes it upon himself to use the Warworld to stop them.

But the armada forces have split with one half approaching Earth from the other side, forcing Savage to request aid from Darkseid, who obliges. Savage then orders his daughter Kassandra to take control of the Warworld while he takes the fight directly to the mastermind behind the invasion: Starro.

The episode jumps to the past, with Kassandra reading about her father’s history that began at the dawn of Homo sapiens, with Vandal being the first Metahuman after he comes in contact with a mysterious meteor.

The immortal conqueror lives throughout the ages, fathering many Metahumans (including the original Doctor Fate, Nabu himself) before his reign as Genghis Khan. Leading the Mongol Empire, Savage fights in a massive war against the invading alien forces of Apokolips. It’s at this point where Darkseid becomes impressed by Savage and the Metahumans of Earth, and the two call a truce and make a deal.

Savage and Darkseid would unite in their efforts to conquer the universe, and at the end of it all, the two will take their forces to battle in one final war; winner take all.

It’s a major reveal for Vandal Savage and the Light, as well as what their ultimate goal is in all of their devious machinations. Savage isn’t simply trying to take over the galaxy, he’s trying to protect the Earth from the forces of Apokolips.

So Savage isn’t the one-dimensional villain that he’s been presented as in previous seasons, but is instead using dubious methods to embolden Earth’s Metahuman population in an effort to create an army worthy of fighting Darkseid.

New episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders air Fridays on DC Universe. The mid-season finale will premiere on January 25th.