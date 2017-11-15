DC Fan Art Gives the DCEU Justice League a Medieval Makeover

A DC fan has created some epic fan art that re-imagines the iconic superheroes of DC Films and Zack Snyder's Justice League for the Medieval era. The artwork (by fan artist Allanlngkty) features Medieval armor tailored for Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. Each piece looks like it would be right at home in the DC "SnyderVerse" aesthetic, with the piece for Wonder Woman actually being drawn right over actual footage of Gal Gadot from the films. Take a look at what Zack Snyder's Justice League would've looked like as a Medieval-era movie:

This concept of a Medieval Justice League isn't just a fun "Elseworlds" concept for the DC Universe – it's also a concept that's currently (and wonderfully) being explored in the DC Comics Universe. Writer Tom Taylor (DCeased) and artist Yasmine Putri launched the limited series Dark Knights of Steel in 2021; that series mixes DC lore with Arthurian legend, creating a reality in which Jor-El and his wife Lara came to Earth from Krypton during the Medieval era, and set themselves up benevolent superpowered rulers of a kingdom co-ruled by the Wayne family. The story sees Prince Kal-El (Superman) and Prince Bruce Wayne (Batman) coming of adult age at a turbulent time in the kingdom, as war with a neighboring kingdom run by King Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning) and his clan.

So far, Dark Knights of Steel has seemed enjoy overwhelming acclaim from DC fans. As noted in our ComicBook Nation Podcast, Taylor has created such a rich and fun revision of the DC Universe mythology that it almost begs for a wider expansion into a full-fledged and permanent corner of the DC Multiverse. Taylor did much the same with his DCeased series, which imagined the DC Universe being hit with a cosmic zombie apocalypse.

You can read a synopsis of DC's Dark Knights of Steel below:

Dark Knights of Steel takes place in a new DC medieval fantasy world where Batman isn't even the only familiar resident. This world will be changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. But what seems like the end of the world for many is only the beginning of this story. So yes, Superman and Wonder Woman will also be a part of this, along with Harley Quinn, Black Lightning, and more.

Dark Knights of Steel is now available from DC Comics. Zack Snyder's Justice League can be streamed on HBO Max.