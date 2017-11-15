Demand for Zack Snyder’s Justice League Shirt Crashes Servers

✖

The latest custom-designed shirt to celebrate Zack Snyder's work on Justice League and raise money for suicide awareness apparently crashed the Ink to the People servers after fans flooded the site with demand when Snyder tweeted out the link. The site, which sells t-shirts for charitable causes and fundraisers, is back up and running, but tweeted in the moments after it went down that it was the Snyder shirt which was responsible for taking it down. When one fan said he was wondering whether it was just his computer or whether the site had gone down, the Ink For the People Twiter account quipped, "Ya broke it."

The shirt, which is available as a t-shirt or a hoodie, is being offered to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit Snyder has worked with often since his daughter's death in 2017. Autumn Snyder's suicide was the reason Snyder stepped away from working on Justice League, and so the AFSP has been a frequent recipient of charitable contributions from fans using the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut hashtag.

Fans interested in buying the t-shirt can do so here. It will be available for about another 40 days before the limited-time window closes on the product listing. Ink to the People, like most other custom apparel shops, have pretty strict rules governing how long products like this -- items which feature trademarked images, even if they are doing so for charity -- can be posted on the site.

This is not the first time fans have monetized a t-shirt for AFSP. Last year, a cryptic diagram was released as a t-shirt, leading fans to read all kinds of messages into it as they tried to figure out what it means for Snyder's original vision for the DC movie universe. There have also been t-shirts designed around major conventions where #ReleaseTheSnyderCut events were scheduled to happen.

The version of Justice League that was released theatrically had Snyder's name on it, but bore little resemblance to the version he wanted to make. Some of the changes undoubtedly came from Joss Whedon, who was called into shepherd the film into completion after Snyder's departure, but fans believe many of the changes were made by Warner Bros. executives, who at minimum wanted a much shorter movie so that they could screen it more times per day in the hopes of generating more revenue in the first couple of weekends after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad opened huge and dropped fast in terms of ticket sales.

There have been persistent rumors in recent months that Snyder might be working with Warner Bros. again to bring some version of his movie to completion, although it is impossible to know how much truth is in that. Fans, meanwhile, are unlikely to be discouraged from their campaign anytime soon.