Zack Snyder Reveals Desaad Had a Role in Justice League Snyder Cut

By now, there are nearly countless reports about the Justice League movie and what could have been. The film was a colossal disappointment at the box office, was panned by critics, and left fans underwhelmed. And still there is a contingent of people who remain dedicated to director Zack Snyder, who was replaced on the film by Joss Whedon. These people clamor for the #SnyderCut of the movie, which is unlikely to ever be released by Warner Bros. Pictures, but they continue to ask Snyder questions about his plans for the movie.

Now someone unearthed a new detail about one of the evil New Gods that was supposed to appear in the movie, with one of Darkseid’s top aids in Desaad playing a role in Snyder’s version.

While Steppenwolf played a major role in the film, attempting to curry favor from his father Darkseid by retrieving all three Mother Boxes and remaking the Earth in the image of Apokolips, many of the aspects pertaining to the New Gods were downplayed in the film. So the prospect of Desaad showing up will likely get those Snyder Cut fans riled up.

Snyder himself had an epic plan in place for the Justice League movie and it’s proposed sequel that was cancelled, though his plans seem more along the lines of the darker Injustice storyline, created by the video game designers of Mortal Kombat, rather than a traditional DC Comics storyline that many fans were expecting.

During a screening of his films earlier this year, Snyder opened up on his original plans about Justice League before he left the production.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot… The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy,’” Snyder said, adding that he and his collaborators were insecure because of the reaction to Batman v Superman.

“It’s a long story,” Snyder explained. “The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

It’s unlikely that we’ll ever see the version of the film that Snyder intended to make for fans, but at least he’s opening up about his original plans.