Zack Snyder's Justice League Shares Doctor's Note Excusing Fans On Release Day

Zack Snyder's Justice League has shared a "doctor's note" fans can use to get out of work and/or school on the film's release date, Thursday, March 18th. The note indeed comes from a doctor - Doctor Ryan Choi of S.T.A.R. Labs. Choi is played by actor Ryan Zheng, and was one of the roles that Joss Whedon cut from his theatrical cut of Justice League. In addition to the note excusing fans from life obligations to watch the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder himself confirmed the official Zack Snyder's Justice League Watch Party event, where fans can watch the film along with him!

Join me on Thursday at 4pm PDT for the official ZSJL Watch Party Screening. I'll be dropping in for a bit to answer some of your questions live before the screening. RSVP at https://t.co/PvDMghEQU2 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 16, 2021

In his 'doctor's note,' Ryan Choi writes: "To whom It May Concern: Please excuse from work/school/general activities no matter how big or small on Thursday, March 18, 2021, as he/she/they has a sizeable obligation to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League several times. In case you are unaware, this is a massive unprecedented event. All the best, Dr. Ryan Choi."

(Photo: Warner Bros/HBO Max)

This doctor's note promo is a humorous take on one of the biggest criticisms of Zack Snyder's Justice League: Its four-hour runtime. If fans just want to watch the film twice, back-to-back (which they could well be compelled to do), it would indeed take up the span of an entire work or school day. That's pretty wild.

Of course, the complaints about the length of Zack Snyder's Justice League do seem to leave out the obvious contextual caveat: It's streaming on HBO Max, where fans can easily pause or stop the film and come back later. Still, the doctor's note is a nice touch that lets fans who supported The Snyder Cut movement to celebrate its arrival as the sort of holiday they see it as.

The watch party with Snyder will be equally special for fans who have supported DC's Snyderverse through the years. The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman Watch Party events were both big hits, which arguably helped generate more mainstream hype to get Zack Snyder's Justice League released.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max March 18th.