Dr Disrespect Storms off Screen After Frustrating Apex Legends Death

Apex Legends Season 4 launched yesterday, and as a result many PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers are jumping back into the hit 2019 battle royale game, which in turns means many streamers are returning to the game as well, including Dr Disrespect, one of the world's biggest Twitch streamers, known for his proficiency in both online shooters and raging. And while revisiting Apex Legends, the latter took center stage in spectacular fashion after the Two-Time died in a 2v1 situation.

At first, it looked like the Doc was going to come out on top, however, eventually one of his opponents got around the streamer, and killed him from behind. Of course, there's little you can do in this situation, but the Doc should have been able to hear the player coming in from his six. However, he claims he didn't, which was enough to kick off a classic Dr Disrespect rage moment.

"Where's the audio? Where the f**k is the audio," shouted the streamer, before storming off screen and leaving his viewers with nothing to watch but the game's endscreen.

Not too long after the rage quit, the Doc returned to stream, explaining that he should have heard the player moving up behind him.

"Fighting two guys -- and either that was a third or that was one of the two guys, but either way, I should have heard the person behind me," said the streamer.

Now, as you may know, audio has been an issue in Apex Legends in the past. In fact, I'd says its audio cues are pretty lackluster compared to some other games. Even with premium gaming headphones, it's not always easy to pick up where a player is off-screen, which leads to situations like this.

That all said, beyond this moment, the Doc seemingly had a lot of fun during his return to the game, which he never sticks with for very long, but does revisit semi-often.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.