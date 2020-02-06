Family Guy x Jet Set Radio Is 2020's Best Crossover So Far

There's three great things in life: Jet Set Radio [Future], the occasional episode of Family Guy, and Hideki Naganuma, the composer of the Jet Set Radio series, Sonic Rush, and more. And because we lived in a blessed timeline, these three things have somehow managed to come together to form a modern holy trinity. It's not particularly clear how they all came together, but I'm thankful they did, and will remain thankful every day until Sega decides to do the right thing and release a new Jet Set Radio, which will never happen, because while we live in a blessed time, it ain't that blessed.

Now, I could write thousands of words trying to explain how this all happened, and you would probably still be very confused, so rather than do that, I'll keep things short. Jet Set Radio fans "found out" that Naganuma likes Family Guy. I put found out in quotes, because it's unclear whether the composer actually likes the show or not, but it's become a thing that has dominated his Twitter page. Anyway, in the wake of this, fans of Jet Set Radio have been making crossover art that combines Family Guy and Jet Set Radio, and I have to say, I would totally play a Jet Set Radio game, but with Family Guy characters. I mean, I'll play just about any Jet Set Radio game, but one starring Peter Griffin I would actually pay more than I should to play.

Hey Louis, did you remember when I was in Jet Set Radio? I hope that you like my drawing @Hideki_Naganuma #Jetsetradio #FamilyGuy pic.twitter.com/aSIprgZxlp — 🌆Marcko🌆 (@Marcko_Eliz) February 2, 2020

extremely low effort but still please notice me senpai @Hideki_Naganuma pic.twitter.com/IlMGzS4tQ7 — Eden "Spark!" Illustrious Anarchy-Kaltgarten-Trace (@Eden_Anarchy) February 2, 2020

【JSRP】Jet Set Radio Peter (a video game, 2022, Dreamcast). pic.twitter.com/rdtW4THsko — HIDEKI NAGANUMA｜長沼 英樹 (@Hideki_Naganuma) February 4, 2020

I finished my homework at 10 and instead of going to be I made a Jet Set Radio Funny Moment for @Hideki_Naganuma pic.twitter.com/Ua1LVkoFAn — 💃🕺Jwheezumz🕺💃 (@Jwheezumz1) February 5, 2020

As you can see, even in an era of way too many crossovers, this unofficial one stands out as one of the best ever. And while I desperately want to live in an alternate universe where these two cross over in official capacity, I'm just happy I live in a universe where everything pictured above actually exists.