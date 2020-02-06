Xbox Game Pass Adds New Final Fantasy and Wolfenstein Games Today

Today, Xbox Game Pass is adding three games to its service. Two of these games, 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy XV, will be available on both Xbox One and PC versions of the subscription service. Meanwhile, the third game, ScourgeBringer will be available on PC only as a Game Preview title. The latter of these three games just released today, on PC, as an Early Access title, hence why it's a Game Preview joint

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service on Xbox One and PC that costs $10 a month. Pay this monthly fee, and you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving with weekly additions and subtractions. On top of this, you also get exclusive discounts, early access to the occasional first-party Xbox multiplayer game, and more.

THE FIRST BATCH OF FEBRUARY ADDITIONS IS AVAILABLE NOW pic.twitter.com/HZET4BD3fD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) February 6, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, as well as check out trailers for each:

Wolfenstein: Youngblood: "Wolfenstein: Youngblood is the first modern co-op Wolfenstein adventure. Nineteen years after the events of Wolfenstein II, BJ Blazkowicz has disappeared after a mission into Nazi-occupied Paris. Now, after years of training from their battle-hardened father, BJ’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph Blazkowicz, are forced into action. Team up with a friend or play alone. Level up, explore, and complete missions to unlock new abilities, weapons, gadgets, cosmetics, and more to complement your playstyle and customize your appearance."

Final Fantasy XV: "Crown Prince Noctis embarks on a quest to reclaim his homeland in this action-packed RPG. Join him and a colorful cast of characters on a road trip across the immersive and expansive world of Eos. Longtime fans and fresh faces alike, get ready to experience a brand new kind of fantasy."

ScourgeBringer: "ScourgeBringer is a fast-paced free-moving roguelite platformer. Help Kyhra to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity."

