Cuphead Might Be Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft adds games to its Xbox Game Pass lineup fairly frequently with new games dropping each month, but it looks like we might’ve gotten a look at another Game Pass announcement that wasn’t supposed to happen yet. Cuphead is apparently coming to Xbox Game Pass if a now-deleted tweet from one of the regional Xbox pages is to be believed. No date for the game’s release was provided, but it looks like an official announcement may be happening soon enough.

The official Twitter account for Xbox Turkey tweeted about Cuphead coming to Xbox Game Pass, but you won’t find that tweet there anymore. It’s since been deleted, but not before people caught a look at it first.

As seen in the screenshots people took of the tweet, it appears as though the original post contained a Cuphead video with the Xbox Game Pass logo along with some very telling hashtags.

Seeing Cuphead added to the service seems inevitable if these posts are to be believed and there’s no photoshopping at play. Microsoft announced a few new Xbox Game Pass games not long ago, but the post that announced them did hint that the reveals weren’t finished yet.

Cuphead also kind of feels like a game that you’d already expect to be on Xbox Game Pass, though a quick search of the service’s full lineup shows it’s not there. It released towards the end of 2017, so while many people who are interested have probably already played it, it’s a nice addition to the Xbox Game Pass selection as a multiplayer or solo game, assuming it’s actually coming soon.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Xbox Game Pass games leaked before they were officially announced either. In November 2019, an ad on Twitch showed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of the Xbox Game Pass lineup. Sure enough, the CD Projekt Red game joined Xbox Game Pass a month later.

There’s a Cuphead DLC planned to release some time in 2020, though a more precise release date hasn’t been announced yet. Many Xbox Game Pass games get DLC automatically if they’re part of the service, so we’ll have to see if the same is true for Cuphead whenever it’s added.