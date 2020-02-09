Final Fantasy 7 Remake Reveals New Key Visual

Final Fantasy VII Remake might have been delayed to April, but that hasn't slowed down the marketing machine. After all, that's only two months away! In addition to a recent new trailer, Square Enix has revealed a new key visual that shows off the main cast of characters from the upcoming remake.

More specifically, the key visual -- which you can check out below -- shows off Cloud, Barrett, Tifa, Aerith, and Red XIII. The group appears to be looking out at a sunrise or sunset from an incomplete road in Midgar with Shinra HQ in the background. Notably, most of the cast is on foot, but Cloud has his motorcycle here.

While little is known about the actual manner in which the game connects various bits and pieces of the original video game together, it's more and more clear that there's a significant portion that's been added to the video game that's entirely new. While some of it is simply expanding on what was there previously, there is, for example, an entirely new SOLDIER character in the mix, among other new bits.

Combining incredible visuals, stunning world-design, a glorious musical score, seamless strategic action-based combat and a captivating cast of characters – #FinalFantasy VII Remake is almost upon us. We hope you're ready for it. #FF7R Learn more: https://t.co/Y2vaeH2F36 pic.twitter.com/3oGdXOm2jh — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) February 7, 2020

Here's how Square Enix describes Final Fantasy VII Remake on its official website:

"The world has fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy.

"In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

"The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now scheduled to launch on April 10th for PlayStation 4, and was previously set to launch on March 3rd. Its timed exclusivity is still expected to end the following year. It's currently unclear exactly how many games the Final Fantasy VII Remake will be comprised of, as it's known that it will be releasing in distinct chunks. It would also appear that there will be a demo released for the upcoming video game of some sort in the near future, though nothing has been officially announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.