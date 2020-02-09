Marvel United Reveals Hawkeye Kickstarter Exclusive

Cool Mini or Not and Spin Master Games are combining to launch a brand new game in Marvel United, and while the game doesn't hit Kickstarter until February 11th, the team did reveal a sneak peek at one of the big Kickstarter exclusives for the campaign. The first exclusive will be a new hero and miniature in Clinton Barton, aka Hawkeye, and as you can see in the image below, the sculpt is looking fantastic. Hawkeye is one of three different exclusive heroes for the game, and you can get the full details on the archer below.

"For the Marvel United Kickstarter backers, we will start right away with not one, but THREE exclusives already added to base pledge! So let’s meet the first of them…

REAL NAME: Clinton Francis Barton / ALIAS: Hawkeye

Trained at an early age in the art of archery, Barton became one of the world's most elite marksmen and put his sharpshooting skills to work as the heroic Hawkeye."

Marvel United will feature a stellar core hero set out f the box, which includes Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Iron Man. Players will go up against villains like Red Skull, Taskmaster, and Ultron in an action-packed but strategic cooperative experience. We imagine there will be plenty more exclusives in store for the campaign, and the good news is we don't have to wait much longer to find out.

Marvel United launches on Kickstarter on February 11th at 3 pm EST, and you can check it out right here. Make sure to check back right here for more Marvel United coverage, and you can follow me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!