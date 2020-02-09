Mortal Kombat Reboot Producer Hints at Movie's R-Rated Content, Little Amount of CGI

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie is less than a year away, but unfortunately, it looks like we will have to wait several more months before we get our first proper look and trailer of the reboot. Making the wait even worse is that nobody involved is talking about the movie. Ever since filming wrapped, everyone has largely been quiet, from the production side to the actors. Whether this will remain the case all the way until the debut trailer -- which is expected to drop sometime in the summer -- who knows, but it makes sense given that the live-action reboot doesn't want to get in the way of the animated movie releasing in the coming months.

That said, while everyone has been silent, producer on the reboot Todd Garner has been providing the occasional tantalizing tease over on Twitter. Recently, the producer noted that there won't be much CGI in the movie, and suggested that we will see things like fatal blows, x-rays, and more.

More specifically, when asked whether the movie was going to focus on practical effects, CGI, or an amalgamation of the two, Garner said the movie doesn't "need much CGI." However, he didn't leave it here, and rather tacked on an "unless...," after. Meanwhile, when asked if there would be crushing blows, fatal blows, and x-rays, Garner simply replied, "Well they aren't dancing...," again suggesting there will be plenty of R-rated content that will tickle the fancy of fans used to playing NetherRealm's video game series.

Well they aren’t dancing... — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) January 23, 2020

These actors are also bad ass martial artists. Don’t need much CGI... unless... — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) February 2, 2020

Mortal Kombat is set to premiere on January 15, 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Are you excited for Mortal Kombat to return to the big screen?