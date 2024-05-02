Helldivers 2 Reveals New Polar Patriots Premium Warbond

A new Premium Warbond will be coming to Helldivers 2, and it's dropping very soon. Arriving in the game on May 9th, the Polar Patriots Premium Warbond will feature new arctic themed weapons, armor, emotes, and capes. In total, there will be three new weapons: the AR-61 Tenderizer, the SMG-72 Pummeler, and the PLAS-101 Purifier. There are also three new secondary weapons on the way: the G-13 Incendiary Impact, P-113 Verdict, and Motivational Shocks.

What Do the New Weapons Do?

The AR-61 Tenderizer is an assault rifle with a lot of power, but a small magazine size. Meanwhile, the SMG-72 Pummeler fires shots a lot slower than other SMG options, but the trade-off is that the concussive rounds will leave enemies "dazed, confused, and still very ugly." The PLAS-101 Purifier pays off patience, dishing out more damage the longer the trigger is held.

The G-13 Incendiary Impact is a grenade that explodes immediately on impact, so players will have to be careful about where and when they toss them. Motivational Shocks have a very appropriate name, as it "literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit." Last but not least, the P-113 Verdict has "the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol."

New Armor, Capes, and Emotes

Of course, it's the armor that really sells the arctic theme for this Warbond. The CW-36 Winter Warrior has kind of a "Star Wars Snowtrooper" vibe, and it's meant to help the player blend in with snowy environments for an extra bit of stealth. It has a Serve-assisted Passive boost. The CW-22 Kodiak keeps the white and adds some silver, and has a Fortified Passive boost. Last but not least is the blue CW-4 Arctic Ranger armor. The new capes include Dissident's Nightmare, Pinions of Everlasting Glory, and Order of the Venerated Ballot. Finally, there's a trio of new emotes, including Call the Helldivers, Mime Instrumentation, and Distribute Ballots.

So far, reception to the new Premium Warbond seems pretty positive! A lot of players have expressed surprise at the speed with which Arrowhead Game Studios continues to release new content. Since the game's release back in February, both PS5 and Steam players have seen a steady stream of new updates to keep them invested. That seems to have helped the game maintain its audience over the last few months, giving players plenty of reason to keep coming back. Some players have argued that these Warbonds might be coming a little too quickly, and it will be interesting to see if the developers continue at this pace. Regardless, the Polar Patriots Premium Warbond will be dropping very soon, so players will be able to check out all of these updates for themselves!

