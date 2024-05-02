Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Users Get a Special New Freebie

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have a special new freebie to download for APIHM, also known as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The new freebie is not a free game download or anything substantial, if you're after this you will need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. That said, free is free and as of the start of this month all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- regardless of any Xbox Game Pass subscription -- can now download a special dynamic background for their console. Of course, the background is to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Beyond this, it is a pretty cool background.

How long the background is going to be available for, we don't know. It's possible it is only this month to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, however, previous dynamic backgrounds released for celebrations like this have remained free well beyond the month or occasion they are celebrating. In fact, every free Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S background released so far has remained perpetually free. Whether this will remain the case over time, remains to be seen, but so far it has rung true with every background.

For those out of the loop, dynamic, in this instance, refers to a background that is not static, or in other words, a dynamic with some movement. Like every other Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S background though, the movement is subtle and not complete with any type of special, unique music. As you may know, PS4 had/has dynamic backgrounds complete with their own unique music, but for some reason Xbox has never sought to replicate this popular combination. And to be fair, neither has Sony with the PS5.

(FYI) A new Dynamic Background for APIHM is Now Available for Series X|S pic.twitter.com/Tvw9PUfSKT — Alan Feely (@IdleSloth84_) May 1, 2024

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Series X|S news, all of the latest Xbox Series X|S rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X|S deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What is your background of choice on your Xbox Series X|S dashboard? Will you be replacing it with this new release?