Nintendo Expects Switch to Last Longer Than its Predecessors

While there's something inherently exciting about a new console generation, there's also no question that each new system represents an investment for gamers. Consoles costs hundreds of dollars, and no one wants to purchase a system only to find out shortly after that it that won't see long term support. Nintendo Switch fans can apparently rest easy in that regard, as the company plans for their handheld hybrid to be around for quite some time. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa stated as such in a recent Q&A session following the company's latest financial results briefing, and it should help quell concerns as the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases loom.

"With Nintendo Switch about to begin its fourth year, the situation does feel a little different from the home consoles we’ve offered in the past. In addition to Nintendo Switch being a home console you can take on the go, we’re also offering Nintendo Switch Lite as a dedicated handheld version, and consumers can choose whichever best matches their lifestyle. In terms of the hardware, I think we will be able to consider a variety of ways to expand in the future.

The software is no less important. As explained in the presentation, our focus now will be on the Nintendo Switch platform with its growing installed base. By focusing our software development resources on Nintendo Switch, I believe its lifecycle will follow a course that is different from our previous Nintendo home consoles."

Nintendo Switch has been on the market for just under three years, but its predecessor, the Wii U, only lasted for five. The major difference, of course, is that Nintendo Switch has proven globally popular, while Wii U struggled to find a fan base. Despite dismal sales, the console offered a number of strong games, including Mario Kart 8, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and The Wonderful 101. Fortunately, those games have gotten a second chance at life on Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is currently the best-selling game on Switch, while a port of The Wonderful 101 was confirmed last week, after soaring past its goals on Kickstarter.

Though the Nintendo Switch is an unquestioned success for Nintendo, it will be interesting to see how the hardware performs against PS5 and Xbox Series X. Nintendo clearly plans to keep Switch in the picture for as long as possible, but those plans might have to change if interest starts to wane. Time will certainly tell!

