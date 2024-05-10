Stardew Valley and Studio Ghibli Combine in New Farming Sim

A new island farming sim with social elements has been announced called Starsand Island and it looks like a mixture of Stardew Valley and something Studio Ghilbli would put its name to. The game in question has been announced by Creativision Studio for PC, and is currently scheduled to release sometime in Q4 2025, which is to say sometime between October 2025 and December 2025. Right now, there is no word of any console ports.

"Welcome to Starsand Island, a tranquil island farming simulation game that invites you to embark on a leisurely pastoral life on your very own island. Starsand Island is more than just a game-it's a journey for the soul. Imagine yourself amidst warm sunshine, soft sands, lush meadows, gentle windmills, friendly townsfolk, affectionate dolphins, vibrant corals, cozy cabins, and lively squirrels. This is an island world inspired by the whimsical style of Ghibli where you can shed the burdens of reality and enjoy the peace and beauty of your very own slice of paradise.

An official description continues: Experience the joy of gathering treasures from the sea, witnessing the growth of your crops, fishing in abundant waters, and discovering minerals and tropical plants on your adventurous expeditions. Dive into the depths for colorful corals and seek out hidden pearls, indulging in a diverse environment where every effort rewards you with a profound sense of accomplishment. The town is home to 40-plus unique NPCs, each with their own stories for you to uncover. Build meaningful relationships and possibly find a life partner. These residents will respond to your actions with daily greetings and care, granting you a true sense of belonging and the warmth of home within the island community."

According to Steam, this will be a debut game for Creativision Studio, who is also publishing it. Not much else is known about the team, who is presumably quite small. We also don't know if a Steam Deck version is in the plans. Right now, the listing for the game on Steam makes no mention of the Steam Deck.

"Choose the perfect location between the mountains and the sea to build your dream home," adds the aforementioned game description. "Construction goes beyond mere brick and mortar; this is your canvas for creativity. Whether designing murals, customizing sounds, or programming interactive props, you're free to express yourself and create a space that's uniquely yours."