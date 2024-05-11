Hideo Kojima Praises George Miller's Furiosa "He Is My God"

First reactions for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have started to hit the digital space this week ahead of the newest installment to the franchise's official premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15th and theatrical premiere May 24th. Early reactions have praised everything from George Miller's direction, incredible stunt work, the performances from the movie's leads Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, and more.

While these early reactions overall indicate that audiences can expect another masterclass viewing courtesy of Miller, one of the newest praises comes from notable visionary Hideo Kojima, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest game developers in the industry. A well-known and documented fan of the Mad Max franchise overall, Kojima-sann took to social media to share his thoughts on the newest installment, sharing:

"This movie, which easily surpasses 'MAD' and even past 'FURY', is at its 'MAX' (masterpiece)! Ever since I saw the first film when I was 16 years old, George Miller has saved me, encouraged me, and changed my way of life countless times. He is my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible."

Later, Kojima-san circled back to Furiosa to share more of his excitement for the movie, saying "I still can't contain my excitement, so I rewatched Mad Max: Fury Road. At the time of release, I watched Fury Road 17 times at the movie theater. If I include Blu-ray, TV, and in-flight showings, I've seen it at least 30 times."

It's not the first time Kojima-san has praised Miller's work, as in 2022 he tweeted to show off the Mad Max Anthology Metal Case & Steelbook addition saying the IP was "created by a god named George Miller," and also provided a comment for The Legend of Mad Max, stating "MAD MAX is legendary. George Miller is god. Therefore, this book is a Bible!" Miller and Kojima-san have previously interacted for interviews, and the video game auteur has always shared his excitement in captions for photos of the two together, including "With my GOD" back in 2023 and even further back in 2015, saying "My maestro George Miller, a real passionate, full of talent creator."

Does Kojima-san's reaction to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga increase your excitement for the movie, or are you looking forward to it enough without taking the early reactions into consideration?