Baldur's Gate 3 Devs Share Update on Delayed Deluxe Editions

Just last week Larian Studios revealed a delay in the Baldur's Gate 3 Deluxe Editions on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which was originally set to ship to customers this month, and now the studio behind last year's major Game of the Year has revealed these issues are primarily an issue for players in North America waiting for their copies. While last week Larian didn't have specific dates or a new shipping window to share, things have taken a positive turn and it seems PlayStation and Xbox players can still expect their deluxe copies sooner rather than later. In a new post to update those waiting patiently on their deluxe copies to arrive, the studio has stated:

"Although we were hopeful there would be no more delays, we share your frustration in waiting to receive your copies. We are working closely with our partners to ensure those who have pre-ordered the PS5 US version should begin to see their copies shipped later this month, and Xbox versions within the next two weeks. Though out of our control, we remain in constant communication with our partners to ensure they hit your doorstop as soon as possible."

Larian also addressed that they're unable to provide digital codes to those waiting on the deluxe edition as "Unlike PC versions, both PS5 and Xbox versions are full disc games, and sold as a physical edition, which means we are unable to substitute these pre-orders with digital downloads." Additionally, they thanked fans for supporting Baldur's Gate 3, the studio as a whole, and shared, "We're disappointed it has taken longer than the initial expected timeframe we had, which was offered to you ahead of preordering. We hope not to have to update you with any further news of delay, and you should receive an email once your copy has shipped."

The reason for the delay is noted as being due to "Changes in the scope and manufacturing of the physical copies on console," which meant the production process had to be revisited and altered to meet the appropriate needs, shifting the shipping window.

As for the future of Baldur's Gate 3, while Larian is stepping away from the Dungeons & Dragons IP as a whole and therefore will not be the studio to craft Baldur's Gate 4, there is still at least one major patch coming to BG3 that will introduce additional new content, modding tools, and more.