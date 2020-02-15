PlayStation Reportedly Splurging on PS5 Feature to Avoid Big PS4 Problem

The PlayStation 5 will not replicate one of the PS4's biggest issues, or at least that's what a new report about the console insinuates. As you may know, the PS4 is notoriously loud, and this more often than not is because it's overheating. The PS4 not only lacks a good cooling system, it's very easy for dust to collect inside it and rapidly speed up the heating process. When, the console gets hot, the fan kicks in. And when it really gets hot, the fan really kicks in. And this process is loud enough, but if it happens too often, the fan can get damaged and become even louder. It's a pain, but thankfully it sounds like this won't be an issue with the PS5.

According to a new report, many of the PS5's components have already been locked down, including the cooling system, which will cost a few dollars per unit. And while this may not sound expensive, for a cooling unit, it is. Usually, you'd expect less than a dollar to be spent on a cooling system, so the fact that Sony is splashing multiple dollars on a fancy cooling system is pretty noteworthy. The PS5 is likely to have some pretty powerful innards, and so it will be important to ensure the console doesn't heat up too much, which in turn causes it to sound like a jet is taking off in your room.

In short, heat dissipation shouldn't be an issue like it has been for the PS4. Of course, whether this will actually be the case once you're playing Grand Theft Auto VI or a game that pushes the console to its limits, who can say, but for now it's promising news.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a precise release date, a price point, a feature set, or what games the system will be packing at launch. However, we should start to hear more about all of this in the relatively near future.

H/T, Bloomberg.