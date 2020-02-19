Riot Announces New Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Set

Teamfight Tactics will soon transition out of its Rise of the Elements set with the introduction of “Galaxies,” the next batch of content for the tactical game. Like Rise of the Elements, this third set will introduce new champions to the game along with mechanics that’ll further change the way players plan out their team comps and their in-game decisions. Riot Games offered the first introduction to this Galaxies set on Wednesday with promises of more information coming over the next few weeks.

Players will already probably have an idea of the types of champions we’ll see in Galaxies. From Star Guardians to Odyssey to Super Galaxy, Riot has no shortage of relevant skins to pull from. Some of the images shared by Riot in its Galaxies post showed several Star Guardian champions and even some of the newer PROJECT skins like Pyke’s, but no specific champions were named.

What we do know about the Galaxies set is that it’ll include a mechanic of the same name. Within this Galaxies set, each game will send players to a different Galaxy that changes the rules a bit from how Teamfight Tactics games are normally played. Riot provided an example of how those Galaxies will work by teasing one called the “Neekoverse Galaxy.”

A new set is on the horizon and with it will come a new set mechanic...TFT: Galaxies! 🌌 🌌 🌌 Read more about Galaxies here 👇https://t.co/sxWF3zxopa pic.twitter.com/qvgrgVLBM6 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 19, 2020

“For example, one Galaxy you might travel to is the Neekoverse Galaxy, where everyone starts with two Neeko’s Help items ready to go,” Riot said. “With everyone having this advantage, it becomes about making strategic decisions around when and how to use those Neekos. Do you use them early on a powerful three-cost or four-cost to start win streaking? Do you chase a powerful 3-star that might normally be too hard to achieve? Or do you hold out for that late game 2-star five-cost champ?”

Or perhaps players will visit a different Galaxy where all the champions on the first carousel are four-cost characters. These are just two examples of what might happen, and Riot said the beauty of Galaxies is that they can be expanded on unlike the Elemental Hexes mechanic from Rise of the Elements.

“Elemental Hexes are great, but we were disappointed that we weren’t able to add additional hexes over the course of the set,” Riot said. “Galaxies give us the opportunity to add new ones pretty frequently since they aren’t so ingrained into the set’s champions like Qiyana was. We’re excited to bring you some really unique Galaxies to explore over the next few months.”

A release date for the Galaxies set wasn’t given, but expect to see a first look at the new Teamfight Tactics traits that’ll accompany it next week.

