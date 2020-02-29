Fortnite's Most Infamous Weapon Might Be Returning Soon

Fortnite's most infamous and controversial weapon may be returning to the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game very soon. More specifically, it looks like the Guided Missile is making its return, or at least that's what a new files leak suggests. This week, dataminers unearthed new files pertaining to the weapon, suggesting that Epic Games -- at the very least -- is experimenting with the weapon ahead of possibly adding it back to the game.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't commented on this newest dataming discovery, but it never does comment on datamining leaks. In other words, if you're hoping for official confirmation of the weapon's return, you won't be getting one. That said, it's unclear why else the weapon would be popping back up in the files of the newest update if Epic Games wasn't looking to add it the weapon back.

Anyway, below you can check out the discovery for yourself, courtesy of Reddit user xXCBRYC3Xx, who not only relayed word of the discovery, but showed the model in the files:

That said, it's possible the weapon is making a return, but not in the same capacity it once was. Meaning, maybe Epic Games is going to bring it back simply for Creative Mode or for a Limited-Time mode. After all, not only was the weapon disliked by many, but it was super buggy, so bringing it back is quite risky not only from a PR level, but from a game performance level. Further, it would likely completely disrupt the current meta. Epic Games has done this in the past -- completely turn the meta on its head, that is -- but it's usually to kick off a new season, not during the middle of a season.

Fortnite is available, for free, on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

