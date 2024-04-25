Roll20 Is Bringing Tabletop Gaming To Discord As An Activity

Tabletop game night organization is about to get a whole lot easier. Roll20 is partnering with Discord to implement the popular virtual tabletop tool into the chat and audio platform. Rather than using Roll20 in a browser with a different voice client, players will now be able to launch Roll20 within Discord itself as an Activity, seamlessly implementing the leading virtual tabletop into Discord.

Touching on why the partnership came about in the announcement, Roll20 co-founder Riley Dutton notes, "We know how many of our users use Discord as a social hub and communication tool for RPGs, gaming, and more. We hope that making Roll20 available within Discord makes it that much easier to schedule and run your games."

With the Roll20 Activity, players will still be able to enjoy their favorite features and content, including:

The full virtual tabletop with maps, tokens, layers, etc



Integrated character sheets, 3D dice, and compendiums



All your current campaigns, assets, and marketplace content



Access to official modules for D&D, Pathfinder, Marvel, Fallout, and more



Dynamic lighting (Pro/Plus only)



Built-in video/voice chat via Discord



Roll20's Activity will work exactly as expected based on other activity functions, with the announcement noting, "Once you are in the Activity Beta server, you can join or create a Voice call. Once you're in, you can launch the Activity Beta by clicking any of the rocket ship icons or the "Choose an Activity" button. Once the activity is launched, everyone you invite to the video call that joins the activity with you will be prompted to create or log into their Roll20 accounts before joining you. We will provide more detailed instructions next week to Pro subscribers invited to the beta."

Roll20 Pro subscribers will get the first chance to try out the Roll20 implementation with an exclusive beta test launching next week, April 30th. As such, Roll20 is celebrating the collaboration with an offer on Pro subscriptions to allow even more people to experience the beta. For the next week, you can secure your first year of Pro Annual for $79.99, or your first month for $7.99 – a 27% discount, the lowest price the subscription has been offered at up to now. If you lock in your subscription now you'll get the invite to the private Discord server to check out the Roll20 Activity beta test before its full launch. Feedback given by Pro subscribers will shape the development and fine-tuning of the Activity before it's available to everyone, so if you're looking forward to using the game and want to ensure its features align with your needs, consider going for a Pro subscription.

The announcement for the Roll20 Discord implementation notes that a full release should be expected later this year.

