Dungeons & Dragons: Amazon Leaks New Details About Unannounced Title

Amazon has leaked the synopsis of Mythic Odysseys of Theros, the newest Dungeons & Dragons crossover with Magic: The Gathering. Last week, ComicBook.com reported on Mythic Odysseys of Theros, an unannounced Dungeons & Dragons campaign setting book for the world of Theros from Magic: The Gathering. Yesterday, Amazon posted its pre-order page for the book, which also provides a full synopsis of what the book will contain. In addition to several new subclasses, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will also feature two new playable races (the Satyr and Leonin), powerful Mythic Monsters, a new Supernatural Gift ability that players can add to their character, and signature artifacts from the world of Theros.

The synopsis of Mythic Odysseys of Theros confirms that the upcoming sourcebook will feature multiple new subclasses, including the College of Eloquence Bard and the Oath of Heroism Paladin. These subclasses were first previewed in Unearthed Arcana playtests in late 2019, and it's likely that other Unearthed Arcana subclasses will also be added to the game. We'll note that Guildmaster's Guide to Ravnica, the last D&D/Magic: The Gathering crossover only featured two subclasses - the Circle of Spores Druid and the Order Domain for Clerics.

Mythic Odyssey of Theros will also have two new playable races - the Satyr and the Leonin. The Leonin is a unique race to Magic: The Gathering, a race of anthropomorphic lions. While Satyrs have appeared as a playable race in past versions of Dungeons & Dragons, their inclusion in Mythic Odyssey of Theros makes a lot of sense given the Ancient Greek theme of Theros.

What's really intriguing about the synopsis is the mention of Supernatural Gifts and Mythic Monsters, which both appear to be new mechanics to Dungeons & Dragons. Mythic Monsters could be a new kind of monster designed to challenge high-level adventurers, with some sort of new abilities or mechanics to make fights even more challenging. Supernatural Gifts seems like it could be a reformatted version of Feats, although they could be abilities that grow in power as players move towards their mythic destiny.

According to Amazon, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will be released on June 2nd. You can pre-order the book here.

