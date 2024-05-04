No Rest for the Wicked Gets First Big Update, Patch Notes Revealed
After some hotfixes, the first real No Rest for the Wicked update is here.
No Rest for the Wicked has gotten several hotfixes since it released into early access on April 18th, but up until this week, it hadn't yet gotten an actual, full-on update with a set of patch notes to match. Developer Moon Studios remedied that this week by releasing the first substantial early access update that not only looked to improve performance and stamp out bugs but actually added new content, too. Storage solutions for No Rest for the Wicked players are now much more efficient, there's a new house to buy in a certain area, more armor is in the game, and several parts of the game's combat system have been tweaked, too.
Those early access hotfixes and now this first big update have certainly been impactful, however, because they've allowed the PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked to be lessened due to those improvements. The minimum requirements for No Rest for the Wicked remain the same, but the recommended specs have been lowered to only ask for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT as opposed to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070TI or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.
Those recommended PC specs can be found below alongside the set of patch notes for the first real No Rest for the Wicked update.
No Rest for the Wicked Patch Notes
Performance:
- Optimized Prologue Outro, Ship Attack, Phalen Armada, and Sacrament Intro Cinematics
- Mountain Pass Gate area optimizations
- Significant optimizations to content loading and unloading in order to reduce dropped frames and improve baseline performance while traversing through environments
- Improved performance for Ice and Frost enchantment and combat effects
- Optimized enemies making them faster to instantiate across the board
- Improved GPU visibility culling and general handling of off-screen content
- Optimized micro physics objects across the entire game
- Various cumulative improvements to baseline CPU performance
- Fixed various cases where internal errors were firing rapidly and constantly, leading to potential performance degradations
- Added preloading for frequently used objects to further reduce performance drops during gameplay
- Additional timeslicing systems for streaming performance improvements
- Optimization of the Pooling System to further reduce performance spikes
- Optimized vast amount of meshes and textures
- Optimized numerous Visual Effects
- Optimized pre-placed and dynamic enemy ragdolls
- Optimized Character Rendering across the board
- Rendering performance optimizations for better GPU performance across the board
- Cleaned up and archived duplicated content for decreased memory usage
- Cleaned up legacy content in all areas across the game to reduce memory usage
Quality of Life:
- Vendors and Crafting Tables/Refineries can now access resources directly from storage
- Housing is now available sooner right after completing the "Sacrament" quest instead of after completing the "Of Rats and Raiders" quest
- Updated sorting for inventory to these categories:
- Gear – weapons, armor, rings, offhands, tools, runes, housing items and item blueprints
- Food – ingredients, food, and recipes
- Combat Consumables – Bombs, Vials, Oils, and Embers
- Resources – Resources, Gems, Components
- Realm – Ream and Key items
- Last equipped food/quick item will be saved when leaving and rejoining realm
- Deprioritized ingredients being the next auto selected food when the last currently selected food is eaten.
- Cinematic Skip prompt will appear upon pressing the button instead of holding it
- Improved legibility of some controller icons on the Steam Deck
Settings:
- Added custom key rebinding options for Keyboard (controller rebinding coming soon!)
- Menu key rebinding currently not available
- Localization in progress
- Added an additional Mouse and WASD Keyboard control layout (on by default)
Content Additions:
- New house "The Knot" for purchase near Sacrament Cemetery for 8 silver
- Tier 3 Armor Sets: "False Ones"
- False Guardian
- False Harbinger
- False Oathkeeper
- False Remnant
- New Character animations to Main Menu and Customization Screens
Loot:
- Increased number of slots of all chests and cupboards
- Engraved Hearthside Chest raised from 35 to 40
- Medium Chest raised from 20 to 30
- Small Chest raised from 10 to 20
- Large (and Large Noble) Cupboard raised from 30 to 40
- Medium (and Medium Noble) raised Cupboard from 20 to 30
- Small (and Small Noble) raised Cupboard from 10 to 20
- Nerfed Focus grant on all Focus Vials
- Large Focus Vial decreased from 300 to 150
- Medium Focus Vials decreased from 200 to 100
- Small Focus Vial decreased from 100 to 50
- Cupboards can now also store ingredients
- Increased Armor and Weapon Shard stack size to 25
- Increased buy/sell value of all Tools and Rings at Vendors
- Removed Refined Resources from Vendors
- All Weapon Oil Recipes are now Tier 1
- Dracaena Dumpling now requires 2 Potatoes and 1 Dracaena Herb instead of 1 Potato and 2 Dracaena Herbs
- Improved shinies visual effects
Balance:
- Attacking with Bows now costs Stamina instead of Focus
- Rebalanced enemy levels in Nameless Pass
- If neither "Of Rats and Raiders" or "Servant of God" quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 8 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 15
- If only "Of Rats and Raiders" quest was completed, all of Nameless Pass is Level 15
- If both "Of Rats and Raiders" and "Servant of God" quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 15 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 20
- Nerfed attribute scaling on all Staves
- Nerfed Focus Gain for Focus On Damage Dealt enchantment
- Nerfed Health Gain for Health On Damage Dealt enchantment
- Increased Focus cost on Elemental Throw runes to 75
Enemies and Bosses:
Nerfed damage for Grab attack on Riven Twins and Nith Brute
- Updated timings for Breaker archetype and slightly changed behavior so now after some of attacks they will try to land additional attack
- Updated Risen Armored Great Axe patrol animation
- Polished backstab animation on Nith Screamers and Shackled Brutes
- Polished jump attack animation for Plague Boomer
- Polished heavy combo attack on Risen Axe Bruiser
NPCs:
- Polished multiple NPC portraits
Housing:
- "The Roost" house price reduced from 20 silver to 14 silver
Areas:
- Improved collision, faders and set dressing in Mariner's Keep, Orban Glades, Black Trench Nameless Pass, Sacrament, Cerim Crucible and Potion Seller Cave
- Improved lighting and volumetrics for the ship in Prologue
- Improved lighting in the interior of Whittacker's building
- Updated models and textures for pipes in the Black Trench
- Removed sidle from multiple locations where it was not needed
Audio:
- Updated ambience at Cerim Gate
- Updated audio for Sacrament Cemetery
- Updated audio zone for Sacrament Slums to include the river
- Improved audio for lanterns in Sacrament
- Improved female bandit voices
- Polished Nameless Pass Prisoner audio
Bounties and Challenges:
- Plague ichor for Duo Bruiser Bounty now drops when the second Bruiser is killed instead of given for the Bounty reward
Tutorialization:
- Large sidebar tutorial screen increased in size, now adjusts width based on content with added scrollbar
Localization:
- Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages
- Added support for multiple missing localized elements
- Fixed text overlapping for tutorials in multiple languages
- Fixed Russian font sizing
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed exploit where after removing a furnace/tanning rack, all resources used to refine are returned
- Fixed enemies t-posing when leaving camera view and coming back
- Fixed Danos stealing resources and putting them towards other upgrades
- Fixed being unable to activate a new bounty while there is an existing completed unclaimed bounty
- Fixed wrong prompts used for abandoning and replacing bounties and challenges
- Fixed attribute requirements on Ripper, Tongue Splitter, Coral Piercer, Falstead's Fury and Brutish Cudgel weapons
- Fixed hitbox on Plagued Boomer's worm lunge attack being too big
- Fixed players not getting a Rested bonus when sleeping in beds (literally No Rest for the Wicked)
- Fixed Old Leather Tome quest item failing to be added to inventory if Misc section is full. Item is now a realm key item.
- Fixed Character Avatar still showing the last worn helmet
- Fixed spots inside the ship in Prologue where you can dodge through collision and get stuck
- Fixed broken ladders in Orban Glades
- Fixed Focus Regeneration enchantment to regen correctly
- Fixed Plagued Boomer hitboxes
- Fixed Plagued Rat's ability to see and react to the player
- Fixed Huntsman falling when using roll back
- Fixed Caged Exile being unable to path toward player correctly
- Fixed Health on Damage Dealt enchant on Wind of Death Katana
- Fixed arrows visually hitting player despite successfully dodging them
- Fixed Fire Bomb explosion radius not matching visual effects
- Fixed Kill Challenges that require a specific weapon type counting non-weapon kills (such as explosions, falls, parries, blocks, etc)
- Fixed Character Rim Light using incorrect color and intensity indoors
- Fixed dropped items bag black artifacts
- Fixed Rattigan appearing in Nameless Pass when he shouldn't
- Fixed Finley getting targeted by enemies
- Fixed part of Heavy Bruiser Bandit armor set pants being invisible
- Fixed chest trying to hide in the ground in Nameless Pass
- Fixed chest trying to hide in another chest in Orban Glades
- Fixed marker sub labels on the map showing on markers that don't have a sub label
- Fixed being able to see out of world at Filmore's Level 3 area
- Fixed missing character lighting in Gordon interior
- Fixed interior candles not applying light
- Fixed burning sails clipping in Risen Attack cinematic in the Prologue
- Fixed sky cutting out in Ship Crash cinematic in Prologue
- Fixed Fallen Ones overlapping their own VO
- Fixed Return rune audio loop not ending
- Fixed dancing flowers outside Caroline's Inn
- Fixed rain audio appearing in Cerim Crucible and War Room
- Fixed Wretched and Crestfallen Archer Tunic clipping into character
- Fixed broken rigging on Noble Leather Cloak
- Fixed Riven Twins intro cinematic using cut-to-black instead of fading
- Fixed Rusty Skewer Straight Sword using the Blood Rusted Straight Sword icon
- Fixed missing icon for Collect Mushroom Soup challenge
- Fixed typo in "equippable" for Inventory tutorial
- Reduced locations where Caroline spawns to just one for before Inquisition Arrival and one for after
- Removed duplicate lantern and torch in Sacrament
- Fixed small texture artifact on cloth in the Phalen Church cinematic