No Rest for the Wicked Gets First Big Update, Patch Notes Revealed

After some hotfixes, the first real No Rest for the Wicked update is here.

No Rest for the Wicked has gotten several hotfixes since it released into early access on April 18th, but up until this week, it hadn't yet gotten an actual, full-on update with a set of patch notes to match. Developer Moon Studios remedied that this week by releasing the first substantial early access update that not only looked to improve performance and stamp out bugs but actually added new content, too. Storage solutions for No Rest for the Wicked players are now much more efficient, there's a new house to buy in a certain area, more armor is in the game, and several parts of the game's combat system have been tweaked, too.

Those early access hotfixes and now this first big update have certainly been impactful, however, because they've allowed the PC requirements for No Rest for the Wicked to be lessened due to those improvements. The minimum requirements for No Rest for the Wicked remain the same, but the recommended specs have been lowered to only ask for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT as opposed to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070TI or an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Those recommended PC specs can be found below alongside the set of patch notes for the first real No Rest for the Wicked update.

No Rest for the Wicked Patch Notes

Performance:

Optimized Prologue Outro, Ship Attack, Phalen Armada, and Sacrament Intro Cinematics

Mountain Pass Gate area optimizations

Significant optimizations to content loading and unloading in order to reduce dropped frames and improve baseline performance while traversing through environments

Improved performance for Ice and Frost enchantment and combat effects

Optimized enemies making them faster to instantiate across the board

Improved GPU visibility culling and general handling of off-screen content

Optimized micro physics objects across the entire game

Various cumulative improvements to baseline CPU performance

Fixed various cases where internal errors were firing rapidly and constantly, leading to potential performance degradations

Added preloading for frequently used objects to further reduce performance drops during gameplay

Additional timeslicing systems for streaming performance improvements

Optimization of the Pooling System to further reduce performance spikes

Optimized vast amount of meshes and textures

Optimized numerous Visual Effects

Optimized pre-placed and dynamic enemy ragdolls

Optimized Character Rendering across the board

Rendering performance optimizations for better GPU performance across the board

Cleaned up and archived duplicated content for decreased memory usage

Cleaned up legacy content in all areas across the game to reduce memory usage

Quality of Life:

Vendors and Crafting Tables/Refineries can now access resources directly from storage

Housing is now available sooner right after completing the "Sacrament" quest instead of after completing the "Of Rats and Raiders" quest

Updated sorting for inventory to these categories:

Gear – weapons, armor, rings, offhands, tools, runes, housing items and item blueprints



Food – ingredients, food, and recipes



Combat Consumables – Bombs, Vials, Oils, and Embers



Resources – Resources, Gems, Components



Realm – Ream and Key items

Last equipped food/quick item will be saved when leaving and rejoining realm

Deprioritized ingredients being the next auto selected food when the last currently selected food is eaten.

Cinematic Skip prompt will appear upon pressing the button instead of holding it

Improved legibility of some controller icons on the Steam Deck

Settings:

Added custom key rebinding options for Keyboard (controller rebinding coming soon!)

Menu key rebinding currently not available



Localization in progress

Added an additional Mouse and WASD Keyboard control layout (on by default)

Content Additions:

New house "The Knot" for purchase near Sacrament Cemetery for 8 silver

Tier 3 Armor Sets: "False Ones"

False Guardian



False Harbinger



False Oathkeeper



False Remnant

New Character animations to Main Menu and Customization Screens

Loot:

Increased number of slots of all chests and cupboards

Engraved Hearthside Chest raised from 35 to 40



Medium Chest raised from 20 to 30



Small Chest raised from 10 to 20



Large (and Large Noble) Cupboard raised from 30 to 40



Medium (and Medium Noble) raised Cupboard from 20 to 30



Small (and Small Noble) raised Cupboard from 10 to 20

Nerfed Focus grant on all Focus Vials



Large Focus Vial decreased from 300 to 150



Medium Focus Vials decreased from 200 to 100



Small Focus Vial decreased from 100 to 50

Cupboards can now also store ingredients

Increased Armor and Weapon Shard stack size to 25

Increased buy/sell value of all Tools and Rings at Vendors

Removed Refined Resources from Vendors

All Weapon Oil Recipes are now Tier 1

Dracaena Dumpling now requires 2 Potatoes and 1 Dracaena Herb instead of 1 Potato and 2 Dracaena Herbs

Improved shinies visual effects

Balance:

Attacking with Bows now costs Stamina instead of Focus

Rebalanced enemy levels in Nameless Pass

If neither "Of Rats and Raiders" or "Servant of God" quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 8 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 15



If only "Of Rats and Raiders" quest was completed, all of Nameless Pass is Level 15



If both "Of Rats and Raiders" and "Servant of God" quests were completed, entry of Nameless Pass is Level 15 and the rest of Nameless Pass is Level 20

Nerfed attribute scaling on all Staves

Nerfed Focus Gain for Focus On Damage Dealt enchantment

Nerfed Health Gain for Health On Damage Dealt enchantment

Increased Focus cost on Elemental Throw runes to 75

Enemies and Bosses:

Nerfed damage for Grab attack on Riven Twins and Nith Brute

Updated timings for Breaker archetype and slightly changed behavior so now after some of attacks they will try to land additional attack

Updated Risen Armored Great Axe patrol animation

Polished backstab animation on Nith Screamers and Shackled Brutes

Polished jump attack animation for Plague Boomer

Polished heavy combo attack on Risen Axe Bruiser

NPCs:

Polished multiple NPC portraits

Housing:

"The Roost" house price reduced from 20 silver to 14 silver

Areas:

Improved collision, faders and set dressing in Mariner's Keep, Orban Glades, Black Trench Nameless Pass, Sacrament, Cerim Crucible and Potion Seller Cave

Improved lighting and volumetrics for the ship in Prologue

Improved lighting in the interior of Whittacker's building

Updated models and textures for pipes in the Black Trench

Removed sidle from multiple locations where it was not needed

Audio:

Updated ambience at Cerim Gate

Updated audio for Sacrament Cemetery

Updated audio zone for Sacrament Slums to include the river

Improved audio for lanterns in Sacrament

Improved female bandit voices

Polished Nameless Pass Prisoner audio

Bounties and Challenges:

Plague ichor for Duo Bruiser Bounty now drops when the second Bruiser is killed instead of given for the Bounty reward

Tutorialization:

Large sidebar tutorial screen increased in size, now adjusts width based on content with added scrollbar

Localization:

Added and updated localized text in many places across multiple languages

Added support for multiple missing localized elements

Fixed text overlapping for tutorials in multiple languages

Fixed Russian font sizing

Bug Fixes: