Xbox Games Already on Sale on PS5

Two of the three Xbox games that came to PS5 this year are already on sale over on the PlayStation Store. Over the last couple of months, Xbox has released the following three games on PS5: Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Pentiment. The latter of these three games, Pentiment, was also released on PS4. Of this trio, Sea of Thieves is the biggest release and the most recent release on PS5, so perhaps it should come as no surprise it is the one Xbox game not on sale on the PlayStatin Store right now, but is rather its full $39.99 asking price. The other games are on sale though until May 9.

More specifically, Pentiment, on both PS4 and PS5, is on sale for $13.39, down from $19.99, thanks to a 33 percent discount. Meanwhile, Hi-Fi Rush has been discounted by 30 percent, which means it is on sale for $20.99 rather than $29.99. If you can wait, these games will no doubt get cheaper later in the year, during the holiday season. However, this is the cheapest they have been on the PlayStation Store yet.

Below, you can read more about each game, courtesy of an official production description, and check out the official launch trailer for each game, courtesy of Bethesda:

Hi-Fi Rush

About: "Feel the beat as wannabe rockstar Chai and his ragtag team of allies rebel against an evil robotics enhancement megacorp with raucous rhythm combat! From Tango Gameworks, the studio that brought you The Evil Within and Ghostwire:Tokyo (no, really) comes Hi-Fi RUSH, an all-new action game where the characters, world and combat stylishly sync to the music!"

Pentiment

About: "From Obsidian, this game is a historical narrative-driven game focusing on character development, heavily stylized art, and choice-driven storytelling in early 16th century Bavaria. Players will play as Andreas Maler, a clever illustrator caught up in a series of murders in Tassing and Kiersau Abbey over the course of twenty five years. Players will be responsible for conducting their own investigation to decide the fate of the community, but each decision will have lasting consequences and inexorably draws Andreas closer to the center of an underlying conspiracy."

