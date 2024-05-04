PlayStation Plus Users Can Now Play Controversial New Release for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play a controversial new release for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. Unfortunately for those subscribed to the former two, this offer is exclusive to PS Plus Premium. The primary reason anyone is subscribed to PS Plus Premium is the unlimited and "free" access to an evolving library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games. However, there are other perks as well. For example, each month a couple of games get free trials via PS Plus Premium. The latest is a fairly new release and lets subscribers play up to three hours of said game for free.

As for the game in question, it was released on February 2, and it was a highly-anticipated release. Unfortunately, for it, and those looking forward to it, the final product did not live up to this anticipation. Rather, it released to a 63 on Metacritic and seemingly underwhelming sales. To this end, it has proved quite contentious and one of the biggest high profile flops of the generation. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Batman: Arkham developer Rcoksteady Studios.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League only takes about 10 to 11 hours to beat, so three hours with the game is roughly 30 percent of main story. In other words, a pretty big chunk of the game. More than this, any progress made with the trial carries over into the full game if you choose to buy it outright after your experience. How long it will be available as a trial via PS Plus Premium though, we don't know.

"From Rocksteady Studios, the creators of the Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a genre-defying third-person action shooter where the ultimate band of misfits must do the impossible to save the world: Kill the Justice League," reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Join the newly 'recruited' members of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X (aka the Suicide Squad), Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, as they set out on an impossible mission to Kill the Justice League. Drop into an expansive and dynamic open-world Metropolis ravaged by Brainiac's invasion and terrorized by the heroes who once protected it."

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not a death rattle for Rocksteady Studios," reads a snippet from our review of the game. "If anything, it shows the studio was able to salvage a piece of its identity in a game that is clearly at war with itself. Whether that's a result of Rocksteady having an ever-evolving vision that was misguided at some point or requests from Warner Bros to make it more commercially viable, we'll likely never know. The point is, the things that Rocksteady is known for are found here. Rocksteady still excels at satisfying superhero combat and larger-than-life comic book stories. However, it would be a mistake for this studio to double down on these live-service elements in future games. This isn't a great game, but it's also not a terrible one. It's simply two different games of varying qualities blended together to create a violent cocktail with mixed results."