The Last of Us Season 2 Images Share New Look at the WLF

Set photos from Season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us have shown us that the filming of new episodes is well underway, but those photos have only shown off very limited looks at sets and the cast that make up Season 2. More telling photos, however, have been shared through less official sources like those around the actual sets who've been able to capture some glimpses of costumes, props, and more. Through some of the latest photos of those kind that have made their way online, we've been able to spot some early looks at the forces of the Washington Liberation Front as they'll appear in Season 2.

More commonly abbreviated as the WLF, the militant faction based out of the state of Washington is one of the new factions introduced in The Last of Us Part 2. Season 2 is being filmed in part in Vancouver with Twitter user CaptCanuck66 sharing some images of the WLF mobilizing with armored vehicles and weapons in a way that'll look very familiar to anyone who's played through The Last of Us Part 2.

Another image shared by the same user more clearly showed the WLF patch on a militant's arm which, alongside the abbreviation of the group on the vehicles, shows definitively what faction we're looking at here.

Military walking the streets the most guns I’ve seen at one time in Vancouver on the set of #TheLastofUs ⁦@yvrshootstweets⁩ ⁦@WhatsFilming⁩ pic.twitter.com/WinJkGpnCP — NewWestBoyⓂ️ (@CaptCanuck66) May 4, 2024

In the image shared above along with others from the same user's account, we see that the WLF members in Season 2 line up pretty closely with their appearances in The Last of Us Part 2 wherein they typically wore simple, practical outfits comprised of what they could pieces together from fallen FEDRA forces and what was scavenged from the Seattle area. The members shown in these particular photos don't appear to match up to any of the more prominent characters from The Last of Us Part 2 who were members of the WLF, though it's of course difficult to tell from these images alone.

If you've played The Last of Us Part 2, you'll already know of several important WLF characters who'll play major parts themselves in Season 2. Just recently, Mel, Nora, Manny, and Owen were all cast for Season 2 with each of those characters -- Owen in particular -- getting quite a bit of time spent on them in the second game. Of course, the most pivotal member of the WLF that we'll see in Season 2 is Abby herself, a character who defined the events of The Last of Us Part 2 alongside Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but it's not expected to be out until at least 2025.