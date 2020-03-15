Rockstar Games Issues Coronavirus Statement, Institutes Work-From-Home Policies

Rockstar Games, the folks behind popular franchises like Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Auto, has issued a statement on the novel coronavirus pandemic and how it impacts the company. Basically, Rockstar notes that it has instituted broad work-from-home policies internationally, but that it is not expected to significantly impact any of its properties -- online or otherwise.

"In the interest of reducing the possible impact of COVID-19, Rockstar Games has implemented work from home policies across our international offices and studios," the statement reads in part. "After significant research and consultation with our teams around the world, we began rolling out remote work solutions worldwide across the past week, and we are confident we have a robust system in place for our teams to continue their work with a minimum of disruption"

You can check out the full message below:

A message from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/uB4syLHROo — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) March 15, 2020

In addition to noting the new remote work push, Rockstar Games indicates that the company's online games should continue functioning as normal. That means the likes of Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption Online should continue unfazed by the current coronavirus pandemic. Rockstar, it should be noted, is far from the first video game company to address the novel coronavirus, and large gatherings like Game Developers Conference and E3 2020 have been cancelled in the wake of its spread.

What do you think of Rockstar's message here? Have you been playing any of the company's online games during this time of social distancing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming.

Rockstar Games' latest release, Red Dead Redemption 2, is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The aforementioned online versions of its popular franchise continue to be updated, but it's otherwise unclear what exactly the company might be working on next in terms of new video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Rockstar Games right here.