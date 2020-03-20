Sonic The Hedgehog Releasing On Digital Early Due To Coronavirus Concerns

As many other studios have done in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus and as movie theaters close nationwide, Paramount Pictures is speeding ahead with the digital release of one of the newest films. The studio has announced (H/T Variety) that this year's hit video game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in eleven days and will be available on digital VOD platforms for rental on Tuesday, March 31. The February release joins the likes of Onward, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt, which had all been released in theaters but have quickly transitioned to digital platforms as few venues remain open.

