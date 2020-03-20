Here Are All of the Big Movies Coming to VOD Early Because of the Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has had a massive impact on the movie industry with blockbuster movie delays, production shutdowns, and theater closings happening around the world. This unfortunate situation is also becoming a grand experiment with video on demand, as many studios attempt to make up for theater losses by releasing brand new movies on digital and streaming platforms way earlier than originally planned. In the case of Trolls World Tour, NBCUniversal is doing the unthinkable and making a movie available to rent on the same day that it arrives in theaters.

Another big example is Disney and Pixar's Onward, which launched in theaters on March 6th and will be available to download starting tonight, March 20th at 8pm EST (with a Disney+ debut happening on April 3rd). This is pretty mindblowing stuff, and one has to wonder whether this unfortunate situation will fundamentally change how movies are distributed in the future.

We'll see how things shake out, but, for the moment, these films are a welcome distraction for families who are stuck inside their homes. We'll be seeing a lot of additional movie releases starting next week, and a breakdown of the titles can be found below. Note that list will be updated with new movies as they are announced.

March 13th:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - See on Amazon / VUDU / iTunes

March 17th

March 20th

March 24th

April 10th

Trolls World Tour

