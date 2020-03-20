Sonic The Hedgehog Releasing On Digital Early Due To Coronavirus Concerns

As many other studios have done in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus and as movie theaters close nationwide, Paramount Pictures is speeding ahead with the digital release of one of the newest films. The studio has announced that this year’s hit video game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog will be released in eleven days and will be available on digital VOD platforms for purchase on Tuesday, March 31 (See on Amazon / VUDU / iTunes). The February release joins the likes of Onward, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt, which had all been released in theaters but have quickly transitioned to digital platforms as few venues remain open. The full list of upcoming titles is available here.

In addition to the early digital release, Paramount has announced that the film will be available for rental on digital platforms and will be released on DVD, blu-ray, and 4K on May 19. Bonus materials that will be included on the digital and home media releases include:

Commentary by director Jeff Fowler and the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

Around the World in 80 Seconds – See Sonic’s next adventure!

Deleted Scenes – Director Jeff Fowler introduces deleted scenes

Bloopers – Laugh along with Jim Carrey and the cast

“Speed Me Up” Music Video

For the Love of Sonic – Jim Carrey and the cast discuss what Sonic the Hedgehog means to them

Building Robotnik with Jim Carrey – See Jim Carrey bring supervillain Dr. Robotnik to life

The Blue Blur: Origins of Sonic – Explore the origins of the legendary Blue Blur

Sonic On Set – Visit the set with the voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz

For a limited time, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo packs will include a printed, Limited Edition comic book featuring an adventure with Sonic and The Donut Lord (aka James Marsden’s Tom)

After being delayed following the negative reaction to the original design of Sonic in the film, the movie found a lot of success in its new release date this past February. The film brought in over $146 million in the US (becoming the highest grossing video game movie of all time domestically) and $160.7 million internationally for a global total of $306 million. As of this writing Sonic the Hedgehog is the #2 movie globally for the year, but that will likely come with a major asterisk in the record books if it holds since theaters will likely be closed for a major chunks of the year when bigger blockbusters would be released.

