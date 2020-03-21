Call of Duty 2020 May Not Have a Battle Royale Mode

According to a new rumor, Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops -- will not have a battle royale mode. The rumor comes way of The Gaming Revolution, who notes that previously his sources told him that they've heard nothing about a battle royle mode for this game. Fast-forward, and this is still the case, suggesting that this year's installment will not tap into the battle royale demand like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have these last two years.

Of course -- as The Gaming Revolution notes -- this is obviously subject to change, but the leaker theorizes that this may be because of the rumored free-to-play Call of Duty game releasing in 2021. Also leaked by The Gaming Revolution, this project is reportedly in development at Sledgehammer Games, and will not be 2021's mainline entry, but a spin-off, open-world experience with many battle royale elements and Fortnite-like building mechanics. The thinking here is releasing a battle royale experience that would likely be free-to-play would only get in the way of this free-to-play game releasing in 2021 and Call of Duty: Warzone, which launched this month.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change. That said, The Gaming Revolution has proven to be a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to Call of Duty. That said, thankfully we shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out more about this year's installment, which will likely be revealed sometime in the next two months.

