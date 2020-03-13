Free-to-Play Call of Duty From Sledgehammer Games Reportedly Releasing Next Year

According to a new report, Activision and Sledgehammer Games are working on a free-to-play Call of Duty that will release next year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as well presumably the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The report comes way of The Gaming Revolution, a prominent Call of Duty leaker who has been at the forefront of Call of Duty leaks and scoops for years. In fact, he became such a thorn in the side of Activision that the publisher has been trying to shut the leaker down recently. In other words, the source in question is widely considered pretty reliable.

Unfortunately, The Gaming Revolution doesn't divulge any further details on the project, which, at the moment of publishing, hasn't been collaborated in any meaningful way. Further, while I've heard a few things through the grapevine about this year's Call of Duty, I haven't heard a peep about this alleged project. That said, I'm also not a Call of Duty leaker.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While The Gaming Revolution has proven reliable many times in the past, even if this information is accurate, it's also subject to change. Let's not forget that Sledgehammer Games was originally making this year's Call of Duty, but it looks like now the baton has been passed to Treyarch, who is reportedly making Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

If this report is indeed true -- and I think it is -- then there's a good chance this will be additive rather than "the" Call of Duty release in 2021. In other words, I wouldn't be surprised if this releases alongside a proper Call of Duty release in 2021, such as a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

At the moment of publishing, neither Activision or Sledgehammer Games have commented on this latest report, and they won't. Both have a policy of not commenting on unofficial rumors, reports, and leaks. That said, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in this game?

