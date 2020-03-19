Rumor: Upcoming Call of Duty Will Have Building Like Fortnite

According to a new rumor, a free-to-play Call of Duty is releasing next year and it will have something similar to Fortnite's building mechanic in it. The rumor comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker and insider The Gaming Revolution, who alleges the game -- which is in development at Sledgehammer Games -- will not be a mainline Call of Duty entry. Rather, it's a side project and will be seen as a spin-off for the franchise. According to the leaker, it's unclear exactly what type of game it is, however, The Gaming Revolution has heard it's some sort of mix between battle royale and classic COD multiplayer, with Fortnite building mechanics thrown into the mix.

In addition to all of this, the insider also reveals the game will have a ton of assets from previous Call of Duty titles, including characters and killstreaks. Additionally, the online-only game will also have "loads of new stuff too."

Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. That said, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While The Gaming Revolution has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official, and it's also subject to change. Further, the leaker even admits that he's "super confused" about the game, and is currently "trying to figure out what exactly it is."

For those that don't know: Sledgehammer Games is the Activision studio behind Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII. This year is supposed to be its turn to deliver a new Call of Duty, but according to many reports and rumors, this year's entry will actually be from Treyarch, and will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Black Ops. The aforementioned leaker recently revealed the game's setting, as well as its first campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode details.

If there's indeed a free-to-play Call of Duty releasing in 2021 after this year's alleged Black Ops reboot releases, it will presumably be not only for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but PS5 and Xbox Series X. That said, for now this isn't confirmed, however, below you can read more about PS5 and Xbox Series X's confirmed games:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.