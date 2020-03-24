Splinter Cell Comes to Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Sam Fisher fans haven't had a whole lot to celebrate in quite some time. Thankfully, that's all set to change as the star of Ubisoft's Splinter Cell series is now appearing in the Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint DLC, Deep State. In the game's eight new story missions, Fisher will help players uncover a conspiracy to develop mind-controlled military drones. Long-time fans of the Splinter Cell franchise will be happy to know that the video game icon is once again voiced by Michael Ironside. Ironside has been associated with the character since the first game in the franchise, released back in 2002.

While Sam Fisher's presence might seem a bit unusual in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the character is accompanied by new stealth-focused gameplay elements, reflecting the character's own series. Fisher has not had a starring role in a game since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist. The character has, however, appeared in a handful of other cameos, including 2018's Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and 2019's Far Cry New Dawn.

Completing the missions in Deep State will also unlock more Splinter Cell-themed content for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The first of Deep State's eight missions is free for all players, but the remaining seven are exclusive to those with the Year 1 pass. However, co-op players can also enjoy the content if the host owns the Year 1 pass. The Year 1 pass retails for $39.99.

Fight alongside Sam Fisher tomorrow, March 24, in the new Deep State adventure coming to #GhostRecon Breakpoint. Play FREE this weekend Starting March 26! pic.twitter.com/td67MYO4tm — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) March 23, 2020

Fisher's appearance might not be as exciting as an actual game where fans can play as the Splinter Cell star, but it will be interesting to see if the cameo leads to something bigger. Fans have been clamoring for a new game in the series for quite some time, and it's clear that Ubisoft hasn't forgotten about Sam Fisher. That certainly has to bode well, but given the fact that the character has made cameos in various games over the last few years, this could just be a small way to tide fans over.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Stadia.

Are you excited to see Sam Fisher's return? Would you like to see the character appear in an all-new Splinter Cell game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

