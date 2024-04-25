Gears of War 6 Tease Points to Impending Reveal

A new tease tied to the next game in the Gears of War franchise, likely that of Gears 6, has again indicated that Xbox is gearing up to reveal the title in June. Earlier this month, a notable insider shared that they had heard Gears 6 would be announced by The Coalition at Xbox's forthcoming showcase which will take place in a little more than a month. Since that time, further news on the Gears of War series hasn't come about, but one actor associated with the franchise has now pointed to an forthcoming reveal as well.

In a recent interaction on X (or Twitter), actor Liam McIntyre indicated that Xbox will "tell us all" about what's in store next for Gears of War in June. McIntyre, who portrayed JD Fenix in Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, went on to stress that he has "no idea" about what's on tap next for the iconic Xbox series. That being said, if his character were to appear in Gears 6, which seems likely, then there's a high likelihood that he would know about what's happening with the franchise to some extent.

Generally speaking, it has been nearly five years since Gears 5 launched. As a result, it's almost certainly time for The Coalition to re-emerge and show Xbox fans what it has been working on. While previous rumors indicated that the studio was developing a wholly new IP within Unreal Engine 5, those plans are said to have fallen through and have since resulted in the company pivoting to Gears 6.

Even if Gears 6 is revealed in June, there's no guarantee that the game will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC this year. In fact, it has been claimed that this initial showing of the upcoming Gears of War entry would only serve as a teaser for where the series is heading next. Assuming this is true, it would put Gears 6 on track to arrive by 2025 or 2026. No matter what the truth might be, hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer to find out more from Xbox.