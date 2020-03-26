Pokemon Sword and Shield Releases Expansion Pass Trailer, New Details

Pokemon Sword and Shield has announced new details about its upcoming DLC content, including an in-depth look at the Isle of Armor and the Gigantamax moves of all three Galar Starter Pokemon. Later this year, Pokemon Sword and Shield will release two new DLC expansions - the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra. Both come with new Legendary Pokemon and the return of existing Pokemon missing from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company announced new details about the Isle of Armor DLC, including how the Legendary Pokemon Kubfu evolves into Urshifu and a first look at the new G-Max moves of the various Galar Starter Pokemon.

Players will have the opportunity to bond with Kubfu during their training on the Isle of Armor. Eventually, they'll get to challenge one of the Towers of Two Fists, which determine which form and fighting style Kubfu will choose when it evolves. Urshifu will learn Single Strike Style if players beat the Tower of Darkness, and it'll learn Rapid Strike Style if players defeat the Tower of Waters. Players can only choose one tower to face - so players will need to pick wisely before they begin.

All three Galar Starter Pokemon will gain a Gigantamax form as a reward for conquering the Isle of Armor. Each form comes with its own Gigantamax attack, which ignores the effects of its Target's Ability and does even more damage than a normal G-Max move. Rillaboom learns the move G-Max Drum Solo, Cinderace learns the move G-Max Fireball, and Inteleon learns the move G-Max Hydrosnipe.

The new DLC content will come with new outfits and haircuts, including designs based on Team Yell and Marnie's outfit. Players who purchase Pokemon Sword and Shield's DLC content early will also get access to Leon's outfit early.

Although no firm date was announced for the first DLC pack, the Pokemon Company confirmed that Isle of Armor will be released by the end of June, while the Crown Tundra will come out in autumn.

