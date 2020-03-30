Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer Surfaces Online

After a number of different rumors and reports of late, it would appear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is really, truly real, and it is releasing this week. In fact, not just this week; the remastered version of the campaign is apparently set to release tomorrow, March 31st. This news comes by way of an early PlayStation Store update, which saw a listing appear on the German version of the digital distribution platform with new details and even a trailer.

Notably, this would appear to just be the campaign itself without multiplayer or the various cooperative modes that were once bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to a report from VGC, the remastered campaign will tie into 2020's Modern Warfare and share the same item store as the recently released, free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone. The campaign, specifically, seems to come with an operator skin, weapon blueprints, and more for the aforementioned multiplayer titles.

In general, you can probably expect the updated campaign to have improved textures, lightning, animations, and more. Germany's PlayStation Store listing also has a number of different images from the remastered campaign, if you can get the page to load. Given the game's imminent release, Activision will almost certainly officially announce the title today, so look forward to more details in the near future.

You can check out the leaked trailer below:

PlayStation Store Germany has revealed the Modern Warfare 2 campaign remastered trailer! 🤯 #ModernWarfare2Remastered pic.twitter.com/TDz9cZghfx — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) March 30, 2020

What do you think of what we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Campaign Remastered so far? Are you excited to check it out tomorrow, assuming the early upload is accurate? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is expected to, based on the leak, release tomorrow, March 31st, on digital platforms. It would appear to cost around $30. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Call of Duty franchise right here.

