Steam Makes 2 New Games Free for Limited Time

Steam has just made not one, but two games free for anyone to download. That said, they aren't the greatest games, but hey, free is free, and during times like this no one is going to turn down free games. The first of these two games is One Drop Bot, a 3D puzzle-platformer that debuted last year via developer David Draper Jr and publisher Playing with Color. This will be free until April 7, so make sure to cop it sooner rather than later, because after April 7 it will return to normal price.

Meanwhile, the other free game is Autobahn Police Simulator, which debuted back in 2015 via developer Z-Software and publisher Aerosoft. Like One Drop Bot, it wasn't very well received when it released, but again, free is free. Autobahn Police Simulator will also be free until April 7.

Below, you read more about each game, as well as watch trailers for each. Further, there will also be links to the Steam page of both titles.

One Drop Bot: "One Drop Bot is a 3D Puzzle-Platformer where you play as a cute yet somewhat creepy robot, traveling from one room to the next solving challenges, each something different from the last. These challenges will test your skills in a variety of ways. Collecting health throughout the game is key, because when you die, and you will, all health collected up to that point comes back. That means that at respawn, all health ever collected respawns with you as well. The catch, however, is that you have to start over at the very beginning of the game similar to a rogue-like." [LINK]

Autobahn Police Simulator: "Autobahn Police Simulator is the first simulation to realistically reflect the working life of a police officer on the German Autobahn. In numerous and diverse operations the player is responsible for enforcing law and order on Europe’s fastest roads." [LINK]

