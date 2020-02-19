The New Cooking Mama Features Food Photography

If there's one thing the social media era is most known for, it just might be food photography. Whether you follow real-life chefs, or just fans of food, your Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook feeds are likely filled with culinary delights. It only makes sense, then, that the video game industry's most notable cooking series would add an option that allows in-game chefs to do the same! In Cooking Mama: Cookstar, players are tasked with completing mini-games that result in different dishes. There are regular options, and even options for vegetarians. But the series will now allow players to photograph their dishes, add filters and stickers, and perhaps even share them for real on social media!

Cookstar is the ninth entry in the Cooking Mama franchise, not including the many spin-offs featuring similar gameplay concepts. With so many entries released over the last two decades, it only makes sense that developer Cooking Mama Limited would try to find a new angle for the series, and food photography could add a very interesting angle, particularly if the game allows for sharing images on social media (though Switch does already does have a share option). This could easily give the game some extra longevity! The developer certainly sees the new option as a draw for players: the game's titular character appears in the game's box art, holding a phone.

Not everyone is a fan of food photos. It's not unusual to hear complaints about restaurant goers taking photos of their food, when they should be enjoying the atmosphere and their company, instead. Regardless, food photography is an undeniable part of the social media era, and it's not all that surprising to see it reflected in a video game.

No matter what your stance on food photography, foodies should find something to enjoy in Cookstar. The title will offer two-player co-op, 90 recipes in total, and Joy-Con motion controls. The latter option will allow players to chop vegetables, skin fish, flip pancakes, and more.

Cooking Mama: Cookstar will release on Nintendo Switch in March for $39.99. A PlayStation 4 version has also been announced, but it is not known whether or not that version will release simultaneously. Do you plan on checking it out? Are you a fan of the Cooking Mama franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

