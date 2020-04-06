Cooking Mama Fans Think The New Game Was a Cryptocurrency Conspiracy

Over the last week, Nintendo Switch owners have been baffled by the bizarre release of Cooking Mama: Cookstar. The game was released on the Switch eShop on March 26th, but was quickly pulled from sale. If that wasn’t strange enough, it seems that things are getting a bit weirder. A new conspiracy theory alleges that Cooking Mama: Cookstar was actually using Nintendo Switch units to mine for bitcoin, and Nintendo pulled the game after discovering this. The game’s developers have denied the rumor, but there still hasn’t been an explanation provided for Cookstar‘s disappearance from the eShop, and fans want to know what’s going on!

Allegedly.

cooking mama did what — livie ! (@pyrmidscheme) April 6, 2020

These are tough times for everyone.

yall are so mean to cooking mama,, mama is trying her best in these trying times — wesley — dazai ♡︡ (@s9sukes) April 6, 2020

At least it’s giving everyone a fun distraction!

Old and busted: What is next in the world of Covid-19



New Hotness: The Strange Enigma of Cooking Mama: Cookstar — Self Quarantined Hero “slowbeef” (@slowbeef) April 6, 2020

Cooking Mama will not accept this slander.

I’m so glad I didn’t get the new Cooking Mama! She hasn’t made a game in so long she’s resorted to cyber crimes! — Dani Omega (@Dani_Omega_) April 6, 2020

It’s a weird world.

When I was a kid cellphones still blew people’s minds and now there’s a Cooking Mama bitcoin scam and an emo band is headlining a Minecraft benefit concert so basically what I’m asking is how do we all not die of culture shock every day — Scicky Longstocking (@_scicky) April 6, 2020

Number one, how dare you?

I don’t know about y’all but I for one ALWAYS knew cooking mama was a narc. — etheral nightmare owl (@stayhexed) April 6, 2020

She just wants her game back.

someone check on Cooking Mama she has had a day — ρҽρρα 🍄🌿 (@pepofthewild) April 6, 2020

Now people are scared of her for a different reason!

I used to be scared of cooking mama getting angry — ooblt (@oobltishiding) April 6, 2020

I’d watch that Netflix documentary.

Too busy processing cooking mama to engage with the tiger wife murder thing — chick and 10 der (@nin10dette) April 6, 2020

Or, it might turn out to be something boring. We’ll see.