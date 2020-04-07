PlayStation Fans Are Convinced That PS5 Will Be White

Today, Sony officially debuted the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. Up until now, the company had been relatively quiet regarding new information about the system, but fans now have a slightly better idea of what to expect when the console launches. However, players still don't know exactly what the system will look like. As such, many PlayStation fans are starting to suspect that the console itself will come in a default white appearance, based on the design of the new DualSense controller. If that is the case, it could end up being the most unique looking console Sony has ever released!

Do you want to see a white PlayStation 5 at launch? What do you think of the controller's design? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about a white PlayStation 5 at launch!