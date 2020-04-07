PlayStation Fans Are Convinced That PS5 Will Be White

Today, Sony officially debuted the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. Up until now, the company had been relatively quiet regarding new information about the system, but fans now have a slightly better idea of what to expect when the console launches. However, players still don’t know exactly what the system will look like. As such, many PlayStation fans are starting to suspect that the console itself will come in a default white appearance, based on the design of the new DualSense controller. If that is the case, it could end up being the most unique looking console Sony has ever released!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about a white PlayStation 5 at launch!

To be fair, part of the controller is black, so it’s not definitive.

First thoughts on DualSense



– I like it

– I appreciate it being different than just an iterative upgrade

– Guess this means the PS5 will be white?

– I know people love the spectacle but I like this reserved rollout

– Still not sure why they gave the PS5 logo a stage tbh — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 7, 2020

Some think it could be both!

Does that mean that the PS5 system will be Black and White with some blue accents to go along with the controller? Interesting. — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) April 7, 2020

It would definitely make the console stand out.

slick

is the PS5 default color gonna be white tho? https://t.co/hy6svlWsXR — Buns (@SuperButterBuns) April 7, 2020

It certainly wouldn’t be the first white console…

Really hoping that the PS5 actually is white because then that would completely fall in line with my established asthetic pic.twitter.com/D6YLjh3vHZ — Emmett Watkins Jr: Trillville’s Fav Demon Slayer (@Ejsponge61) April 7, 2020

Fans seem excited about the prospect.

A first look at DualShock.. Wait a minute.. Now they called it DualSense!?? PS5’s new wireless white colour controller! We get to see the white PS5 as well!? 😱😍😍😍😍 #PS5 #PS5reveal pic.twitter.com/3TUpNf8XWW — MVPNRS #StayHomeSaveLives (@mvpnrs) April 7, 2020

It’s hard to imagine it would be any other color, now.

Omg I actually love it!!! & now I’m getting my hopes up that the PS5 console itself may come in white too 😱 https://t.co/rC2pj3STej — Niki Crossing ~ New Horizons (@smudgedhorizon) April 7, 2020

Why not both?

Ps5 probably gonna have a black and white version which I is the best way to go — GTheOtaku☠️🍓💥 (@gtheotaku) April 7, 2020

Sony fans definitely have some interesting ideas!